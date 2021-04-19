Baylor Volleyball falls to Nebraska in Regional Semifinals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s volleyball season is over after a tough loss at the hands of fifth-seeded Nebraska.

The Bears logged another 20 win season, earning the 12-seed in the tournament, and a first round bye.

In the second round, Baylor beat Pepperdine in five sets, to earn a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

Sunday, Nebraska swept Baylor in straight sets to eliminate the Bears.

This was just the third time in program history that BU had reached the Sweet 16, including a run to the Final Four in last season’s tournament.

After the match, Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre said he is already excited for the Fall season, “I’m really excited about next year’s team. I think with the additions we’re getting and some of the fire from the ones that are here, a chance to have everybody back is going to be exciting. I feel very confident we’ll have the firepower in the gym, we’ll just have to get back to the execution and consistency.”

