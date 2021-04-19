Advertisement

Body found early Monday on Texas golf course

Police are investigating after a body was found early Monday on a Texas golf course. (File)
Police are investigating after a body was found early Monday on a Texas golf course. (File)(WVLT)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a person was found dead at Comanche Trail Golf Course in Amarillo Monday morning.

Officers were sent to the golf course just after 7 a.m. Monday after a staff member discovered the body.

Police were seen investigating near the 18th hole, close to a shed and small body of water.

A golfer at the course this morning said people were still playing on the front and back nine holes on the south side of the course.

The incident is under investigation.

