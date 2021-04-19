Advertisement

Central Texas performer is ‘starting to get back out there’ after a hard year

Holly Tucker sang the national anthem before the game, and during the seventh inning stretch she returned to the microphone to sing “God Bless America.”(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Holly Tucker, a local artist who came to national fame as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” sang the national anthem and “God Bless America” in a televised performance Saturday at the Texas Rangers game at Globe Life Field.

Tucker has performed a few times before at a Rangers game but says this one was particularly special after a year of canceled gigs, limited fans at games and a whole lot of disappointment.

“Especially after COVID and having such a hard year last year for both baseball and musicians like myself.   It’s just a real big blessing to get back out there,” she said.

Tucker sang the national anthem before the game.

Then, during the seventh inning stretch she returned to the microphone to sing “God Bless America.”

Fans erupted in cheers for the artist known for her powerful and pure voice.

“It was really cool getting to hear the live action of the game and see it and just hear all the noise of the fans,” Tucker said.

Tucker says 20 to 30 of her shows were canceled or rescheduled after COVID-19 first hit last spring and has no way of knowing how much business she missed out on when live performances came to a halt.

But this past weekend reminded her better times are ahead.

“I’m starting to get back out there, too, with music so I’m just praying it keeps going that way.”

Tucker has a local show planned at 7 p.m. May 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum on Waco Drive.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit library and museum.

