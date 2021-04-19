Advertisement

Crash blocks northbound lanes of I-35

Traffic was backing up Monday evening on northbound Interstate 35 after a crash in Waco.
Traffic was backing up Monday evening on northbound Interstate 35 after a crash in Waco.(TxDOT traffic camera image)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 were closed Monday evening after a traffic crash near Business Highway 77 in Waco.

First responders were having trouble reaching the accident scene because of the backup.

Authorities were directing motorists to leave the highway at Exit 337 and then re-enter the highway at U.S. Highway 84/Waco Drive.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zamar Kirven.
Counseling arranged at local high school after deadly shooting in which former student is charged
Police officers with the Manor Police Department arrested Stephen Broderick, the man accused of...
Former Texas deputy accused of killing 3 now in custody
abducted teens
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teens believed to be in danger
11-year-old Maddox has been in in-school suspension at Troy ISD for 10 days because of his...
Local mom demanding change of school district’s ‘discriminatory’ hair policy
The Waco fire department put out flames of a house fire early Sunday morning.
Crews respond to early morning house fire

Latest News

Michael Howard Havekost, 52, was last seen on Sept. 4, 2020.
Fate of Central Texas man who disappeared in September 2020 still a mystery
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
Holly Tucker sang the national anthem before the game, and during the seventh inning stretch...
Central Texas performer is ‘starting to get back out there’ after a hard year
A memorial gate honoring slain soldier Vanessa Guillen, whose death was a catalyst for major...
Memorial gate honoring slain soldier Vanessa Guillen dedicated at Fort Hood