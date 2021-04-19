Crash blocks northbound lanes of I-35

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 were closed Monday evening after a traffic crash near Business Highway 77 in Waco.

First responders were having trouble reaching the accident scene because of the backup.

Authorities were directing motorists to leave the highway at Exit 337 and then re-enter the highway at U.S. Highway 84/Waco Drive.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.