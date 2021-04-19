Advertisement

Early-morning shooting in Texas leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

Two people are dead and three others are injured after an early-morning shooting in Houston.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Police say two people were killed and three others were injured in an early morning shooting in Houston.

Officers initially responded to the parking lot of a Whataburger restaurant around 12:20 a.m. Monday where they found a man and woman inside a Buick.

Both had been shot and were transported to a hospital.

Police later learned that three other men who had also been shot were in a Mercedes about a mile away in a residential area.

Two of the men in the car were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was also taken to a hospital.

A motive for the shooting has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

