Fate of Central Texas man who disappeared in September 2020 still a mystery

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Relatives of a Killeen man who disappeared in September 2020 are still waiting for answers and police issued another appeal Monday to the public for help in the search.

Michael Howard Havekost, 52, was last seen on Sept. 4, 2020.

Family members reported him missing 10 days later.

Havekost was staying at the Days Inn at 6200 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen.

His sister later found all his belongings in his room including his shoes, his wallet and a hearing aid he’s needed since he was 5 years old.

Havekost is 5-foot-8, weighs 160 pounds, is balding with short blond hair, and has hazel eyes.

He wears glasses.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

