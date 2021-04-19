Federal government revokes Texas Medicaid funding agreement

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Last week, the Biden administration revoked a funding agreement finalized in the last days of the Trump administration that would have extended the state’s Medicaid waiver for 10 years and provided billions of dollars to Texas hospitals for uninsured residents’ care.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a written notice on Friday that it had mistakenly granted Texas an exemption from holding the typical public notice period where people could weigh in on the waiver and, therefore, the extension could not stand.

“This was a really large amount of money at stake, and there are rules so that the public can comment on these kinds of proposals,” Joan Alker, the executive director of the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University, told KWTX.

The waiver would have funneled about $11 billion per year to hospitals, in part, to help them pay for the care they provide when someone does not have insurance.

Supporters of the decision said that it makes much more sense for Texas to expand its Medicaid coverage than to leave Texans uninsured and use waivers from the federal government to reimburse hospitals after the fact.

“The Biden Administration is uninterested in another five years or 10 years of sending billions of dollars to the state to pay for expensive hospital care that could be paid for in the regular Medicaid program if were to accept expansion,” Patrick Bresette, the executive director of Children’s Defense Fund — Texas, told KWTX.

Texas is one of only 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid.

Gov. Greg Abbott denounced the Biden administration’s decision saying it is “deliberately betraying Texans.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to overturn the decision.

Texas will have to renegotiate a new waiver with the Biden administration or look to other legislative solutions this session, Alker said.

“It is a really critical moment for the Texas Legislature to be re-examining this question,” she said.

She also said that there are new financial incentives put in place by the Biden administration through the American Rescue Plan to encourage Texas and other states that have not yet done so to expand Medicaid.

“There are tremendous new federal dollars on the table,” she said.

A Kaiser Family Health study from last month found that Texas could bring in nearly $2 billion over the next two years by expanding Medicaid and using the additional temporary fiscal incentives provided in the American Rescue Plan.

Texas’ current Medicaid waiver will be in effect until September 2022.

