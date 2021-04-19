Advertisement

Fire at Big Bend National Park 60% contained

A burned area on the East Rim.
A burned area on the East Rim.(NPS / M. Woolley)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - Monday, April 19 Update: Work continues to contain the fire at Big Bend National Park.

According to the National Park Service, the South Rim Fire has held at 1,341 acres with 60% containment as of Monday.

Hotshot crews are beginning to demobilize but the Los Diablos, a group of firefighters from Mexico, will remain on scene.

Fire crews who will be staying on scene will work to monitor the fire area and help with the rehabilitation of areas that were damaged by the fire.

Friday, April 16 Update: Work continues to contain the wildfire at Big Bend National Park.

According to the National Park Service, the fire has grown to 1,341 acres and is 60% contained as of Friday.

Cool temperatures and high humidity have slowed the growth of the fire, according to park officials.

https://www.nps.gov/bibe/learn/news/firefighters-aided-by-weather.htm

Posted by Big Bend National Park on Friday, April 16, 2021

Thursday, April 15 Update: Firefighters continue to battle the wildfire at Big Bend National Park on Thursday.

According to the National Park Service, the South Rim Fire has burned 929 acres and has 35% containment.

The NPS says that firefighters were able to hold the fire to zero growth on Wednesday.

The Chisos Mountains are closed until further notice.

With the help of cooler weather, firefighters on the South Rim Fire held the fire to zero growth yesterday! Helicopter...

Posted by Big Bend National Park on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Friday, April 9 Update: The wildfire in the Chisos now involves 15-20 acres, according to the National Park Service.

32 firefighters are heading to the area to contain the fire. They are expected to arrive at the scene by early afternoon.

The NPS says that Friday’s forecast shows that winds will be blowing in a favorable direction to reduce the spread of the fire.

A wildfire has been reported at Big Bend National Park on Thursday, April 8.

According to the National Park Service, the wildfire is located in the Chisos.

All backpacking campsites along the Chisos Trails have been closed, and hikers are urged to return to the trailhead as soon as possible.

The following trails in the High Chisos Mountains have also been closed: Pinnacles, Laguna Meadow, Boot Canyon, and South Rim.

WIndow and Lost Mine Trails remain open at this time.

