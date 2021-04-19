Man found dead on Texas golf course identified

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities have identified a man found dead Monday morning at the Comanche Trail Golf Course in Amarillo as William Patton, 53.

Officers were sent to the golf course just after 7 a.m. Monday after a staff member discovered Patton’s body.

Police were seen investigating near the 18th hole, close to a shed and small body of water.

A golfer at the course Monday said people were still playing on the front and back nine holes on the south side of the course.

The incident is under investigation.

