Man found dead on Texas golf course identified

Police are investigating after a body was found early Monday on a Texas golf course.
Police are investigating after a body was found early Monday on a Texas golf course. (File)(WVLT)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities have identified a man found dead Monday morning at the Comanche Trail Golf Course in Amarillo as William Patton, 53.

Officers were sent to the golf course just after 7 a.m. Monday after a staff member discovered Patton’s body.

Police were seen investigating near the 18th hole, close to a shed and small body of water.

A golfer at the course Monday said people were still playing on the front and back nine holes on the south side of the course.

The incident is under investigation.

