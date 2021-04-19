Advertisement

Odessa police searching for runaway teens

Alexis Salazar, 17, and Daniella Salazar, 15.
Alexis Salazar, 17, and Daniella Salazar, 15.(Odessa Police Department)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are asking for the public’s help in finding two runaway teens.

According to the Odessa Police Department, 17-year-old Alexis Salazar and 15-year-old Daniella Salazar were last seen on April 4, 2021, in Brownsville.

Alexis is 5′1″ tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds. Daniella is 5′4″ tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

