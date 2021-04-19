Record cold mid-week, stormy close to the week

Although May is in sight, we’re expecting one final taste of winter to invade Central Texas within the next 48 hours! Although the cold weather isn’t going to last for long, we’re expecting a 111 year old record to fall! Morning temperatures are starting out chilly this morning in the low-to-mid 40s. This morning’s record is 34° and that’ll remain the record, but the cool morning will lead to a mild afternoon with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies hanging around. Midday temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s should warm into the low-to-mid 70s by the end of the day. Although it’s not very likely, there will be a 10° of a late-afternoon or early evening shower near and west of I-35 through around 9 PM. Temperatures will again fall below average Tuesday morning into the upper 40s and low 50s, but the big story for Tuesday is the strong late-season front blasting through that’ll give us a late-April chill. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid-to-upper 70s by midday and into the early afternoon but the cold front should blast through the area between 12 PM and 3 PM. The front comes through dry with only a few clouds, but temperatures are expected to fall immediately behind the front and some locations can see temperatures fall into the mid-60s before sunset. With clearing skies and breezy north winds turning calm by daybreak, morning temperatures should fall into the mid-to-upper 30s. We’re not expecting temperatures to reach freezing, however frost is likely, especially west of I-35 and north of Highway 84. Our forecast low temperature is 37° and the record low for Wednesday is 43° set in 1910.

Despite the chill Wednesday morning, temperatures in the morning will quickly warm up as southerly winds return by Thursday. Wednesday’s partly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s while overnight lows fall into the mid 40s Thursday morning. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy to overcast Thursday afternoon capping highs in the upper 60s. The return of cloud cover is all in advance of our next storm system and late in the day we could see a few scattered showers. Thursday’s rain chances are only near 30% but will climb to 60% Friday. Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon and there will be a chance of some strong storms with gusty winds and large hail. There could be a tornado or two Friday as well but it’s a bit too early to determine if Friday’s severe storms will be on an isolated basis or more widespread. We’ll keep an eye on the storm potential but we’re also watching what’ll be a fantastic final weekend on April. Early morning rain Saturday clears quickly and high temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s. Low 80s are back Sunday and 80s are back in the forecast for much of next week. Another storm system moving through mid-week is could potentially bring us some severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rain but it’s a bit too early for details at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.