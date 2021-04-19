Strong cold front leads to record cold!

Although May is in sight, we’re expecting one final taste of winter to invade Central Texas within the next 48 hours! A strong late-season cold front will blast through Tuesday that’ll give us a late-April chill, and is likely to lead to us breaking a 111 year old record low! Temperatures will to warm into the mid-to-upper 70s by midday, but as the cold front moves through during early afternoon we will see temperatures drop behind the front. Some locations will see temperatures fall into the mid-60s before sunset. Temperatures are going to continue to quickly fall Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning temperatures should fall into the mid-to-upper 30s. We’re not expecting temperatures to reach freezing, however frost is likely, especially west of I-35 and north of Highway 84. Our forecast low temperature is 37° and the record low for Wednesday is 43° set in 1910.

Despite the chill Wednesday morning, temperatures in the morning will quickly warm up as southerly winds return by Thursday. Wednesday’s partly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s while overnight lows fall into the mid 40s Thursday morning. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy to overcast Thursday afternoon capping highs in the upper 60s. The return of cloud cover is all in advance of our next storm system and late in the day we could see a few scattered showers. Thursday’s rain chances are only near 30% but will climb to 60% Friday. Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon and there will be a chance of some strong storms with gusty winds and large hail. There could be a tornado or two Friday as well but it’s a bit too early to determine if Friday’s severe storms will be on an isolated basis or more widespread. We’ll keep an eye on the storm potential but we’re also watching what’ll be a fantastic final weekend on April. Early morning rain Saturday clears quickly and high temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s. Low 80s are back Sunday and 80s are back in the forecast for much of next week. Another storm system moving through mid-week is could potentially bring us some severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rain but it’s a bit too early for details at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.