Student at local middle school had airsoft gun in backpack

Airsoft pistols fire plastic BBs at low velocity, but can cause injuries. (File)
Airsoft pistols fire plastic BBs at low velocity, but can cause injuries.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Parents were notified Monday after an airsoft pistol was found in the backpack of a Midway Middle School student after a classmate reported the student had showed him a gun.

School officials located the student before classes started and “found a very realistic airsoft (toy replica) pistol, Principal Herb Cox said in the message to parents.

Airsoft guns fire plastic BBs at a low velocity, but can cause injuries.

The student who reported it had no way of knowing whether it was real or not; he is to be commended for doing the right thing to report it immediately and keep the school safe,” he said.

“Fortunately our relationships with students, safety protocols, drills, and systems in place for reporting and investigation led to a quick resolution.”

