Advertisement

Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The man in custody in connection with a shooting at a southeastern Wisconsin tavern that left three men dead and three others injured was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Monday.

Kenosha County sheriff’s officials identified the man being held in the Kenosha County Jail as 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson.

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson. Authorities say Vinson was apprehended in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, April 18, that left multiple men dead and others injured.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright said the suspect is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional criminal charges likely after further investigation.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said earlier a suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers but returned and opened fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zamar Kirven.
Former UH linebacker charged in deadly shooting in Mart
Police officers with the Manor Police Department arrested Stephen Broderick, the man accused of...
Former Texas deputy accused of killing 3 now in custody
11-year-old Maddox has been in in-school suspension at Troy ISD for 10 days because of his...
Local mom demanding change of school district’s ‘discriminatory’ hair policy
The Waco fire department put out flames of a house fire early Sunday morning.
Crews respond to early morning house fire
abducted teens
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teens believed to be in danger

Latest News

A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
2 US agencies send teams to probe Tesla crash with no driver
Airsoft pistols fire plastic BBs at low velocity, but can cause injuries. (File)
Student at local middle school had airsoft gun in backpack
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
LIVE: Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger
A Shoemaker High School student was arrested Monday in Killeen after officers found a weapon in...
Local high school student arrested after weapon found in backpack
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Biden feels heat on emissions goal as climate summit nears