Teenager arrested after Alabama girl, 13, rescued from Texas home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Tyler Police Department rescued a 13-year-old Alabama girl from a home in the 3600 block of Woods Boulevard Saturday after TPD received word from the FBI that a kidnapping victim might be at that location.

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, kidnapping, trafficking- engage in sexual conduct, and resisting arrest. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $560,000.

Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department said that TPD went to the location on Woods Boulevard at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

They talked to Skipworth and found evidence that the girl may be at that location.

At one point, Skipworth allegedly started pushing against the Tyler PD officers and tried to bite one of them.

Erbaugh said Tyler PD officers detained Skipworth at that location until a search warrant could be obtained. When the police came back with the warrant, they found the 13-year-old girl in Skipworth’s residence.

Skipworth was arrested at the scene and taken to the Smith County Jail.

Erbaugh said none of the Tyler PD officers were hurt in the scuffle. He added that, physically, the 13-year-old girl was OK.

The details of the kidnapping are still under investigation, Erbaugh said. He added that Skipworth picked the girl up in Alabama and had been holding her at his residence for two days when Tyler PD officers came to that location.

Erbaugh said the Tyler Police Department took custody of the girl and took care of her until he mother could arrive from Alabama to pick her up.

