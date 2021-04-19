Top Golf Waco opens to the public on Friday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Top Golf has announced it is opening its new Waco location to the public on Friday, April 23.

Top Golf Waco is located at 2301 Creekview Drive.

The facility features 30 climate controlled hitting bays, a 9-hole miniature golf course and an indoor/outdoor yard with a fire pit.

It also features a full service restaurant and bar, along with a 13 foot video wall and more than 50 high definition televisions.

Top Golf Waco will also have a VIP/Party Patio for private events.

