Advertisement

Top Golf Waco opens to the public on Friday

Top Golf Waco
Top Golf Waco(Facebook)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Top Golf has announced it is opening its new Waco location to the public on Friday, April 23.

Top Golf Waco is located at 2301 Creekview Drive.

The facility features 30 climate controlled hitting bays, a 9-hole miniature golf course and an indoor/outdoor yard with a fire pit.

It also features a full service restaurant and bar, along with a 13 foot video wall and more than 50 high definition televisions.

Top Golf Waco will also have a VIP/Party Patio for private events.

Y'all ready for this? - cue Space Jam theme song 🎶 #SneakPeek

Posted by Topgolf on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zamar Kirven.
Former UH linebacker charged in deadly shooting in Mart
Police officers with the Manor Police Department arrested Stephen Broderick, the man accused of...
Former Texas deputy accused of killing 3 now in custody
11-year-old Maddox has been in in-school suspension at Troy ISD for 10 days because of his...
Local mom demanding change of school district’s ‘discriminatory’ hair policy
The Waco fire department put out flames of a house fire early Sunday morning.
Crews respond to early morning house fire
abducted teens
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teens believed to be in danger

Latest News

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, was ordered held in lieu of bonds totaling $560,000.
Teenager arrested after Alabama girl, 13, rescued from Texas home
Police are investigating after a body was found early Monday on a Texas golf course. (File)
Body found early Monday on Texas golf course
Amanda Ruble won the Daniel Stark and KWTX Be Remarkable Award in September 2020.
Update - ‘Remarkable’ Central Texas woman’s lifesaving mission gets incredible assist
Jose Jaime Rivera
Another charge for Madisonville business owner previously arrested on pedophilia charges