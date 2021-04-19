Update - ‘Remarkable’ Central Texas woman’s lifesaving mission gets incredible assist

AXTELL, Texas -- A single mom on a lifesaving mission got some serious help from a Texas injury lawyer, who delivered the ultimate surprise in the form of a $15,000 donation.

We first met Amanda Ruble back in September, when she won the Daniel Stark and KWTX Be Remarkable Award.

One of the big reasons she was awarded with the $500 that comes with winning was she was trying to raise money for the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department to buy the ‘Jaws of Life’.

The issue was that the current tools the department had for the ‘Jaws of Life’ had become outdated.

So instead of the Axtell Fire Department’s first responders getting called out to local wrecks, crews from other cities would be dispatched, wasting precious time.

Unknown to KWTX, after the filming for Be Remarkable back in September, Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark called up Amanda and offered her the rest of the money to get to tools needed.

“There were firemen and first responders that were willing and ready to go, but they weren’t getting called out,” noted Daniel.

“They’re volunteers, but they aren’t getting called, even though they’re two minutes down the road? All because they didn’t have the right equipment.

The whole situation was tugging on me to do something.”

Amanda was shocked by the generosity.

“My mind was blown,” she said, through a smile.

“They set up a ‘Zoom’ after the award, to talk more about what we were doing and he (Danny) just said, ‘how much do you need?’”

So on Saturday afternoon, at the Axtell Fire Department, Amanda met Daniel and some appreciative volunteer firemen, who tested out the brand new tools.

“There’s not words to describe how thankful we are for you (Daniel Stark) donating this money,” Axtell’s Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Justin Schwettmann told Daniel.

“Our whole community thanks you,” added Amanda.

But none of this is possible without Amanda’s servant’s heart and a Be Remarkable Award nomination months ago.

And Amanda isn’t finished yet.

Now she’s trying to raise the money for a community park in Axtell with her farmer’s market.

She’s also putting together a golf tournament in June to help the same cause.

If you want to get involved, visit the Axtell Farmers Market and Trade Days Facebook page.

