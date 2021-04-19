Vaccine shipments to Central Texas providers drop by more than 18,000 doses this week

(KWTX) - Central Texas hub providers are due to receive 3,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, 11,360 fewer than the 14,700 shipped over the past two weeks and pharmacies and clinics in the region are scheduled to receive fewer than 4,000 doses, down from 10,740 over the past two weeks.

The drop is at least in part a result of a pause on the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine while an advisory panel reviews a possible link to the development of rare and serious blood clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48 who received the vaccine.

More than 1.9 million doses of vaccine will be shipped to 381 providers in 119 of the state’s 254 counties next week including 733,090 first doses, 686,640 second doses and 500,000 additional first and second doses that will go to pharmacies, health centers and dialysis centers.

Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and the Waco-McLennan County Health District is due to receive 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine.

No shipments are scheduled to the Bell County Public Health District, Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco or the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Another 3,770 doses are due to be shipped to clinics, pharmacies, a university and two state prison units this week.

In Bell County, Canyon Creek Behavioral Health in Temple is due to get 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Department of State Health Services office in Temple is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Lone Star Circle of Care in Temple is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna.

In Bosque County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 100 in Meridian is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

In Coryell County, the Alfred D. Hughes and Dr. Lane Murray state prison units are each due to receive 100 doses of Moderna.

In Lampasas County, Lampasas Drug Co. in Lampasas is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna.

In McLennan County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 63 in Lorena is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna; Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco is due to receive 1,170 dose of Pfizer vaccine; Baylor University Student Health Services is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna; Generation Rx Inc. in West is due to receive 100 does of Moderna, and the West Oak Medical Clinic in West is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna.

In Milam County, the Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna.

State data Monday showed 232,775 or 31.2% of residents 16 and older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose of vaccine and 160,946 or 21.6% percent are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, more than 10 million or 45.2% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and 6.5 million, or 29% are fully vaccinated.

In Bell County Monday, 71,955 or 26.4% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and 46,892 or 17.2% are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 75,760 or 37.7% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose, and 52,518 or 26.2% are fully vaccinated.

Data Monday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 39.3% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 29.1% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 21% have received one dose and 14.4% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County 31.6% have received one dose and 19.8% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 26% have received one dose and 18.1% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 43.6% have received one dose and 34.5% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 33.5% have received one dose and 26.2% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 32.6% have received one dose and 22.1% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 33.5% have received one dose and 24.9% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 29% have received one dose and 20.3% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 34.9% have received one dose and 28.6% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 37.3% have received one dose and 28.6% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 39% have received one dose and 29.1% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 35% have received one dose and 26.6% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 25.1% have received one dose and 12.8% are fully vaccinated.

A temporary COVID-vaccination site will open Tuesday at Leo Buckley Stadium at 3409 Atkinson Ave.

Vaccines will be administered while residents remain in their vehicles. Masks are required.

Registration is required in advance online.

The state is set to launch a $1.5 million radio and TV ad campaign targeting population groups least likely to be vaccinated.

State health officials also will launch the first of 22 four-hour parking lot pop-up vaccination clinics in Walmart parking lots.

The first three pop-up events are Thursday in Austin, Friday in Houston and Saturday in Beaumont.

The effort continues through mid-May.

All residents 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Another 111 cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 76,922.

State data showed two additional deaths from the virus and health officials in Bell and McLennan County each reported one additional death.

As many as 1,647 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to Texas Department of State Health Services data Monday, the regional death toll was 1,621 including 407 Bell County residents, 15 fewer than the local count of 422; 33 Bosque County residents; 85 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 49 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 106 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 75 Limestone County residents; 465 McLennan County residents, 14 more than the local count of 451; 46 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 150; 40 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll increased by nine Monday to 48,620, up by 112 from 48,508 on Friday.

DSHS reported another 1,094 additional confirmed cases of the virus Monday, 1,073 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,440,986, up 4,415 since Friday.

At least 63,472 cases were active, 2,705,278 residents have recovered, and 2,874 patients were hospitalized, 24 fewer than on Sunday and 53 fewer than on Friday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 46 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 6% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 24 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 6% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate dropped to 4.69% Monday, down from 5.28% on Sunday and 7.09% on Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District Monday reported the death of another resident diagnosed with the virus, a Killeen man in his 50s, increasing the county’s death toll to 422, according to local data.

Of the total, 307 cases were active Monday and 21,223 residents have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 21,958 confirmed cases, unchanged from Friday, and 407 deaths.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard wasn’t accessible on Monday, but on Friday showed seven active cases and a total of 364 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday showed one active case and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 16 cases involving students and seven cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,719 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 856 involving students and 863 involving staff.

Since March 9, KISD nurses have administered about 2,570 COVID-19 vaccine doses to district employees.

Starting on April 20, the district, in cooperation with the Bell County Health District and the Killeen Office of Emergency Management, will operate a drive-thru vaccination clinic for employees at Leo Buckley Stadium.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Monday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 12 cases across five campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 26,603 total cases Monday, an increase of 75 since Friday.

At least 157 cases were active Monday, 25,995 residents have recovered, and 18 were hospitalized, four of them on ventilators.

The virus has claimed a 451st life in the county, local data showed.

DSHS reports 465 deaths.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 90 active cases Monday, 85 involving students, two involving staff members, one involving a faculty member and two involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,887 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 52 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Monday showed one active case, and a cumulative total of 355 cases, 274 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed no active and 281 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed five cases across three campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed one active case at Lorena Elementary Monday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Monday at McGregor High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,855 confirmed cases Monday, 15 more than on Friday, and 264 probable cases.

State data showed at least 6,962 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 85 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 23 cases across six campuses and one at a non-campus facility.

The district has partnered with Coryell Health to provide the Pfizer vaccine to students who are 16 and older as of next Tuesday. The voluntary vaccination clinic is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the small gym at Copperas Cove High School. Students will receive the second dose of the vaccine about three weeks later.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported four cases involving employees Monday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; four cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 11 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; three cases involving inmates at the Mountain View Unit where two inmates were restricted and three were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where one inmate was isolated, and two cases involving inmates and two cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where two inmates were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,842 confirmed and 190 probable cases Monday.

State data showed at least 1,992 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and one involving employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 116 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and two cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,109 confirmed and 615 probable cases Monday.

At least 2,617 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of two more residents, state data showed, raising the county’s death toll to 75.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,417 confirmed and 2,245 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, at least 5,515 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,347 confirmed and 305 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,600 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,068 confirmed and 767 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 1,759 patients have recovered and 49 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported three cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 706 confirmed and 57 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 729 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Monday had 3,756 confirmed cases and 683 probable cases. At least 4,299 patients have recovered and 106 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Monday showed no active cases.

Lampasas County had 1,811 confirmed and 330 probable cases Monday. At least 2,078 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,260 confirmed and 351 probable cases Monday. At least 1,549 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,404 confirmed and 1,084 probable cases Monday. At least 2,481 patients have recovered and 46 have died, according to state data. Four cases were active and three patients were hospitalized Monday.

Mills County had 591 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 629 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,667 confirmed cases Monday and 412 probable cases. At least 2,019 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 528 confirmed cases Monday and 256 probable cases. At least 776 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

