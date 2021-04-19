Waco: Vehicle burglaries jumped in March

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are reporting a more than 50% jump in vehicle break-ins in March compared to March 2020.

Officers responded to 122 reports of vehicle burglaries in March, 53% more than the 80 reported in March 2020, Officer Garen Bynum said Monday in a Facebook post.

Some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods of the city include the Oakwood area in South Waco, the Kendrick Park area, the Cedar Ridge Neighborhood, student housing areas around the Baylor campus and the Alta Visa neighborhood.

Most of the burglaries can be prevented by parking in well-lit areas if possible, removing valuables from vehicles, and making sure doors are locked.

