Advertisement

Waco: Vehicle burglaries jumped in March

Waco police are urging residents to take precautions after a jump in vehicle burglaries, often...
Waco police are urging residents to take precautions after a jump in vehicle burglaries, often involving cars that were left unlocked. (Photo by Drake Lawson/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are reporting a more than 50% jump in vehicle break-ins in March compared to March 2020.

Officers responded to 122 reports of vehicle burglaries in March, 53% more than the 80 reported in March 2020, Officer Garen Bynum said Monday in a Facebook post.

Some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods of the city include the Oakwood area in South Waco, the Kendrick Park area, the Cedar Ridge Neighborhood, student housing areas around the Baylor campus and the Alta Visa neighborhood.

Most of the burglaries can be prevented by parking in well-lit areas if possible, removing valuables from vehicles, and making sure doors are locked.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zamar Kirven.
Counseling arranged at local high school after deadly shooting in which former student is charged
Police officers with the Manor Police Department arrested Stephen Broderick, the man accused of...
Former Texas deputy accused of killing 3 now in custody
abducted teens
Amber Alert for abducted Texas teens believed to be in danger canceled
11-year-old Maddox has been in in-school suspension at Troy ISD for 10 days because of his...
Local mom demanding change of school district’s ‘discriminatory’ hair policy
The Waco fire department put out flames of a house fire early Sunday morning.
Crews respond to early morning house fire

Latest News

The federal government has revoked a funding agreement finalized in the last days of the Trump...
Federal government revokes Texas Medicaid funding agreement
abducted teens
Amber Alert for abducted Texas teens believed to be in danger canceled
Traffic was backing up Monday evening on northbound Interstate 35 after a crash in Waco.
Crash blocks northbound lanes of I-35
Texas Gov Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Dallas.
Democrats condemn Abbott for not releasing billions in federal stimulus dollars for public schools
Activists and members of Austin's LGBTQ community gather on the steps of the capitol to...
Texas business leaders say anti-LGBTQ bills could hurt state’s economy