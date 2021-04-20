Advertisement

Head of local nonprofit donates kidney to one stranger in order to save the life of another

Colleen Heaton read a Facebook post by a friend whose husband needed a kidney transplant on Dec. 16. Four months later she was wheeled into an operating room in San Antonio.(Courtesy photos)
By Julie Hays
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Coleen Heaton, the director and founder of the nonprofit No Limitations, which was formed to support those in the special needs community through sports and other activities, practiced what she preached about ‘loving with no limitations’ after reading a Facebook post from a friend whose husband needed a kidney transplant.

“I saw a post on Facebook that someone I knew loved someone who needed a kidney. Without much thought or consideration, I looked at my husband and said, ‘What would you say if I said I wanted to donate a kidney?’ And he, knowing me as well as he does and supporting me as strongly as he does, said ‘I guess you’re going to walk around with one kidney for the rest of your life.’”

Heaton had never met her friend’s husband, but after she saw the post on Dec. 16, she contacted the transplant center that night to start the process of filling out questionnaires and testing.

She wasn’t a match for her friend’s husband, but she was a match for another person in need of a kidney and she was told if she agreed to donate to that person, her friend’s husband would also get a kidney in what’s called a paired exchange.

So, on April 14, four donors, including Heaton, and four transplant recipients, including her friend’s husband, all went into surgery at Methodist Hospital Specialty and Transplant in San Antonio.

Heaton’s now home and recovering.

“I believe we’re required to love with no limitations,” she said.

“That’s what I preach day in and day out. That’s the life I want to live. That’s the life I want to show others.”

“More than 90,000 people in the United States are waiting for a kidney donation,” Heaton said.

“The average waiting time for a kidney from a deceased donor is three to five years. That’s why living donors are so important.”

“With living donation, a patient may be able to receive a transplant in one year or less,” Heaton said.

“After donation, the living organ donor’s remaining kidney will enlarge, doing the work of two healthy kidneys.”

“Because a person can live well with only one kidney, living donation offers another choice for some transplant candidates,” she said.

“A kidney from a living donor offers patients an alternative to years of dialysis and time on the national transplant waiting list.”

Donate Life Texas Registry

