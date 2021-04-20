Local Boys and Girls Club using golf tournament to fund major upgrades

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove is hosting its first annual golf tournament this Friday.

Golfers who are interested can register here. And even those who don’t like to golf can make a difference by sponsoring the event, helping the Club make a mjor upgrade.

VP of Resource Development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, Daniel Hall, says, “We are really excited because all the funding we are going to raise is going to go towards a new opportunity to acquire a permanent home later this Summer.”

The Copperas Cove Boys and Girls Club has been around for 26 years, but has never had its own building.

With the constant relocation to different buildings, it has been difficult to find stability... especially with the other issues the club has dealt with the past three years.

Hall explains, “They had lost their board. They were over $90,000 in debt. There was a lot of unknowns. Today, we have saved an incredible amount of money to help in pursuit of the new home goal.”

The new building will allow the group to triple the number of children it serves. Many of those kids come from low-income families and single-parent households.

Brandy Odom, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas Area Director, tells us, “It is mind-blowing what the Boys and Girls Club is capable of doing. Whether it is keeping them from doing bad things at school, or keeping them out of any part of the justice system. Having mentors, and as they continue to grow and go through high school, they will have adults in their corner all the time.”

The goal of the Golf Tournament is to raise $10,000-$15,000 to put toward the new building.

The fundraiser allows the community to directly help the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas, while playing a meaningful round of golf.

“Having another way to have fun, get out there, give back to the community and the kids we are serving everyday... It is an awesome feeling to be able to do that,” exclaims Odom.

