Man charged with capital murder after Texas infant dies

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Marvin Rex Lake, 24, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of an infant suffering from multiple injuries, including a skull fracture.

Police were called to Children’s Medical Center in El Paso in the early morning hours of April 13 after doctors realized the infant was suffering from acute injuries “non-accidental” in nature.

The infant had been admitted into the hospital in critical condition and was immediately placed on life-support. The baby died on April 16.

Detectives learned the victim, as well as another infant and a toddler, had been left in the care of Lake while the children’s mothers went to work. Just before midnight on April 12, the mothers returned from work and found one of the infants unresponsive.

Lake was taken into custody on April 19 and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility without bond.

The police department’s Crime Against Children Unit continues its investigation into the condition of the other infant and toddler, who were also found to have injuries.

