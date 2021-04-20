Mother of 4 struck by car during fight in Texas hotel parking may never walk again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chyrssa Rodriguez is hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning and is on a ventilator, according to her sister, Melissa Rodriguez.

Police responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday to a hit-and-run at the Hub City Inn, near 50th Street and Ave Q.

There was a large fight in the shared parking lot of La Kumbia and Hub City Inn involving the suspect and Rodriguez, according to police.

The suspect got into a silver Impala and fled, intentionally striking Rodriguez, according to police.

Several people on scene helped render aid until EMS arrived.

Rodriquez was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Melissa says doctors are unsure if Rodriguez will ever walk again.

Rodriguez has gone through two pelvic surgeries since Saturday.

Melissa says Rodriguez is alert, but is on a ventilator due to her recent surgeries.

“Because there’s so many nerves around the spinal cord,” she said. “So, they had to be very careful to ensure that they didn’t hit one of those nerves.”

Rodriquez is the mother of three daughters and a son.

Melissa says her sister also has multiple broken bones including a broken back and if she recovers, it will be a very long recovery. In the meantime, the family is looking for justice as police continue the investigation. A suspect has not been identified at this time.

“The fact that when they found her, she was just left there,” she said.

“The car that hit her just fled the scene and she was just left on the ground and that makes me angry.”WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.