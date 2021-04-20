Murder suspect who set body on fire arrested in Texas

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a New Jersey man accused of killing another man and setting his body on fire on Christmas Eve last year has been captured in Texas.

Oscar Rodriguez, 24, of Plainfield, N.J. was charged in February with murder and desecration of human remains in the death of David Chacon, a 42-year-old Plainfield man whose body was identified by using DNA evidence.

Union County prosecutors say Rodriguez was identified as a suspect shortly after the body was found and he was recently arrested in a town near the Mexican border and extradited to New Jersey.

He made his initial court appearance Monday, where a judge ruled that he will be detained until his trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

