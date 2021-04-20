Advertisement

Murder suspect who set body on fire arrested in Texas

Oscar Rodriguez, 24, of Plainfield, N.J. made a court appearance Monday.
Oscar Rodriguez, 24, of Plainfield, N.J. made a court appearance Monday.(Jail photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a New Jersey man accused of killing another man and setting his body on fire on Christmas Eve last year has been captured in Texas.

Oscar Rodriguez, 24, of Plainfield, N.J. was charged in February with murder and desecration of human remains in the death of David Chacon, a 42-year-old Plainfield man whose body was identified by using DNA evidence.

Union County prosecutors say Rodriguez was identified as a suspect shortly after the body was found and he was recently arrested in a town near the Mexican border and extradited to New Jersey.

He made his initial court appearance Monday, where a judge ruled that he will be detained until his trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

abducted teens
Amber Alert for abducted Texas teens believed to be in danger canceled
Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zamar Kirven.
Counseling arranged at local high school after deadly shooting in which former student is charged
A Shoemaker High School student was arrested Monday in Killeen after officers found a weapon in...
Local high school student arrested after weapon found in backpack
Police officers with the Manor Police Department arrested Stephen Broderick, the man accused of...
Former Texas deputy accused of killing 3 now in custody
Two people are dead and three others are injured after an early-morning shooting in Houston.
Early-morning shooting in Texas leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

Latest News

Chyrssa Rodriguez is a mother of four.
Mother of 4 struck by car during fight in Texas hotel parking may never walk again
Transplanted Central Texas rocker Ted Nugent once dismissed COVID-19, but then he got it. (File)
Transplanted Central Texas rocker Ted Nugent once dismissed COVID-19, then he got it
Agents find two individuals inside gas tank storage
Undocumented immigrants found in external gas tank
11-year-old Maddox has been in in-school suspension at Troy ISD for 10 days because of his...
Parents debate local district’s hairstyle policy at school board meeting