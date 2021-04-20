Advertisement

Neighborhood shooting sends one to local hospital

The shooting was reported at around 3 p.m.
The shooting was reported at around 3 p.m.
By Bill Gowdy
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A shooting Tuesday afternoon in a North Waco neighborhood sent one to a local hospital.

The shooting was reported at around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Bosque Boulevard near the intersection with West Brookview Circle.

Officers determined the victim was shot while in a home in the 3800 block of Parkwood Street, directly south of Bosque, and then made his way to the 3600 block of Bosque, where police found him.

A report from the scene indicated the victim was shot in the chest.

The unidentified victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.

Crime scene tape surrounded a garage behind a house in the 3600 block of Parkwood and officers were placing evidence markers in the street in the area of Brookview and Bosque.

No arrests have been made.

