Seriously injured motorcyclist taken to local hospital after crash that backed up lunch hour traffic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a collision with a car late Tuesday morning at a busy Waco intersection was taken to a local hospital.

The accident was reported just before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at North 6th Street and West Waco Drive.

The motorcyclist was northbound on 6th Street when the bike struck the rear end of the car, which was westbound on Waco Drive.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle in the collision.

The driver of the car escaped injury, but was shaken up, police said.

The crash backed up traffic on Waco Drive and the intersection could be closed for a period of time while police investigate the accident.

