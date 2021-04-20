Advertisement

Seriously injured motorcyclist taken to local hospital after crash that backed up lunch hour traffic

The accident was reported just before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at North 6th Street and West Waco Drive.
The accident was reported just before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at North 6th Street and West Waco Drive.(Bill Gowdy)
By Bill Gowdy
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a collision with a car late Tuesday morning at a busy Waco intersection was taken to a local hospital.

The accident was reported just before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at North 6th Street and West Waco Drive.

The motorcyclist was northbound on 6th Street when the bike struck the rear end of the car, which was westbound on Waco Drive.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle in the collision.

The driver of the car escaped injury, but was shaken up, police said.

The crash backed up traffic on Waco Drive and the intersection could be closed for a period of time while police investigate the accident.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

abducted teens
Amber Alert for abducted Texas teens believed to be in danger canceled
Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zamar Kirven.
Counseling arranged at local high school after deadly shooting in which former student is charged
A Shoemaker High School student was arrested Monday in Killeen after officers found a weapon in...
Local high school student arrested after weapon found in backpack
Police officers with the Manor Police Department arrested Stephen Broderick, the man accused of...
Former Texas deputy accused of killing 3 now in custody
Two people are dead and three others are injured after an early-morning shooting in Houston.
Early-morning shooting in Texas leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

Latest News

The bill was the focus of a news conference Tuesday in Austin.
Bill filed in honor of slain Fort Hood soldier aims to protect members of Texas Military Forces
Skimmers were discovered on two pumps at the store.
Skimmers found on pumps at local convenience store
Oscar Rodriguez, 24, of Plainfield, N.J. made a court appearance Monday.
Murder suspect who set body on fire arrested in Texas
Chyrssa Rodriguez is a mother of four.
Mother of 4 struck by car during fight in Texas hotel parking may never walk again