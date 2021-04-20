Skimmers found on pumps at local convenience store

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Skimmers have been discovered on two pumps at a Hewitt convenience store.

A service person discovered the skimmers Monday night on the pumps at Hewitt Grocery at 1702 West Spring Valley Rd.

Authorities don’t know how long the skimmers have been in place.

Police Tuesday advised residents who purchased gas at the store recently to check their accounts for fraudulent activity.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Hewitt Police Department at (254) 666-6272.

