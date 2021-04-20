Transplanted Central Texas rocker Ted Nugent once dismissed COVID-19, then he got it

(AP) - Rocker Ted Nugent is revealing he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus - months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.”

In the video shot at his ranch, the “Cat Scratch Fever” singer repeatedly uses racist slurs to refer to COVID-19 and reiterates his previous stance that he wouldn’t be getting the vaccine because he claims wrongly that “nobody knows what’s in it.”

Nugent, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, previously called the pandemic a scam and has railed against public health restrictions.

After contracting the virus, he says: “”I thought I was dying.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.