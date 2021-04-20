Advertisement

Transplanted Central Texas rocker Ted Nugent once dismissed COVID-19, then he got it

Transplanted Central Texas rocker Ted Nugent once dismissed COVID-19, but then he got it. (File)
Transplanted Central Texas rocker Ted Nugent once dismissed COVID-19, but then he got it. (File)(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Rocker Ted Nugent is revealing he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus - months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.”

In the video shot at his ranch, the “Cat Scratch Fever” singer repeatedly uses racist slurs to refer to COVID-19 and reiterates his previous stance that he wouldn’t be getting the vaccine because he claims wrongly that “nobody knows what’s in it.”

Nugent, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, previously called the pandemic a scam and has railed against public health restrictions.

After contracting the virus, he says: “”I thought I was dying.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

abducted teens
Amber Alert for abducted Texas teens believed to be in danger canceled
Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zamar Kirven.
Counseling arranged at local high school after deadly shooting in which former student is charged
Police officers with the Manor Police Department arrested Stephen Broderick, the man accused of...
Former Texas deputy accused of killing 3 now in custody
A Shoemaker High School student was arrested Monday in Killeen after officers found a weapon in...
Local high school student arrested after weapon found in backpack
Two people are dead and three others are injured after an early-morning shooting in Houston.
Early-morning shooting in Texas leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

Latest News

11-year-old Maddox has been in in-school suspension at Troy ISD for 10 days because of his...
Parents debate local district’s hairstyle policy at school board meeting
Battle over dress code policy at Troy ISD
Battle over dress code policy at Troy ISD
B & G Copperas Cove
Local Boys and Girls Club using golf tournament to fund major upgrades
Bond Propositions for Jarrell ISD
Jarrell ISD calls for $113.4 million bond election to address projected growth