Undocumented immigrants found in external gas tank
Border Patrol agents find a couple of people hidden inside an external gas tank during an inspection at the I-35 checkpoint
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt where people were found inside an external gas tank.
The incident happened on Monday morning when a pick-up truck approached the I-35 checkpoint.
During secondary inspection, agents searched an external gas tank and found two people hidden inside.
A third subject was located under the rear seat inside the cab of the truck.
The three undocumented immigrants were taken into custody for processing.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.