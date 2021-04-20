Advertisement

Undocumented immigrants found in external gas tank

Border Patrol agents find a couple of people hidden inside an external gas tank during an inspection at the I-35 checkpoint
Agents find two individuals inside gas tank storage
Agents find two individuals inside gas tank storage(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt where people were found inside an external gas tank.

The incident happened on Monday morning when a pick-up truck approached the I-35 checkpoint.

During secondary inspection, agents searched an external gas tank and found two people hidden inside.

A third subject was located under the rear seat inside the cab of the truck.

The three undocumented immigrants were taken into custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

