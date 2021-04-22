10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 4.24.21-4.25.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Spring: Fun Day in the Park is Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights. There will be fun for the whole family including art vendors, music, pop-up trailer, art activities and much more...all for free!

The 9th Annual Race One event is happening Saturday morning - a fun, free, family-friendly 5K and Fun Run to bring the community together and to raise funds to support Mission Waco

April is Autism Awareness Month and this year there is a Golf Scramble at Lake Waco Golf Club on Saturday at 9: 00 a.m. All proceeds go to the Heart of Texas Autism Network to help raise awareness and acceptance of Autism in our community.

Spring Fling is a city wide Garage sell and Craft Fair on Central Street in Lorena on Saturday. Come shop and eat! Hamburgers will be sold and benefit the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department.

The City of Harker Heights is having a Community Wide Garage Sale Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Harker Heights Events Center

Flavor Fest at the 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival in Belton provides the best food trucks, most unique shopping, with fun and games all for free on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It’s a bargain-hunter’s dream for kid’s clothing, toys, and more at The Just Between Friends consignment sale event this weekend at BASE at the Extraco Events Center

Envision Realty is partnering with Brotherwell Brewery and Care Net for Give a Bottle, Get a Bottle. Pick up a baby bottle 3701 Waco Drive and drop it off full with change, cash, or check on Saturday from 1-3pm at Brotherwell Brewery and get a free bottle of beer.

The Circus is in town! Head to the Bell County Expo Center this weekend for Garden Circus with amazing animals, attractions, and performances!

Casey Donahew, a popular country/Texas Red Dirt artist is coming to the Backyard Bar & Grill this Saturday night – doors open at 6:00 p.m. and music starts at 8:30 p.m.

