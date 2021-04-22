‘A year later, we have nothing,’ Guillén Family says as it demands meeting with Pelosi, Biden

(KWTX) - The family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén marked the somber first anniversary of her murder and disappearance on post by traveling to Washington, D.C. to continue the push for legislation that will protect active duty service members who report sexual assault or abuse.

The family and its attorney, Natalie Khawam, expressed frustration at the lack of action by Congress to pass the “I Am Vanessa Guillen” bill and called on lawmakers and pentagon leaders to make changes needed to protect service members.

“Enough of this tweeting. Get legislation passed. Enough is enough,” said Khawam, “A year later, we don’t have a trial finished. We don’t have anything.”

Guillén was last seen on April 22, 2020 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters. The keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, 2020, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Investigators searched the area and identified scattered human remains that appeared to have been placed into “a concrete-like substance and buried.” The remains were later confirmed to be Guillén’s.

A chilling federal affidavit states Spc. Aaron David Robinson beat Guillén with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Investigators claim Robinson’s girlfriend, Cecil Aguilar, helped him dispose of the remains. Aguilar is currently in custody awaiting trial.

Robinson allegedly shot himself in the head early in the morning on July 1, 2020 in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue as Killeen officers approached him. He died at the scene.

“The problem is not the aggressor. It’s the system. The Army is the problem,” said Lupe Guillén, Vanessa’s younger sister, as she demanded a meeting with President Joe Biden.

“A year ago, (Biden) was running for office and sent out a statement saying ‘we owe it to the family” and ‘we must end this epidemic.’ Months later, we are still trying to meet with him. I ask (Biden) to please support us.”

Khawam said the family met with the congressional lawmakers who are behind the bill, and were hoping to meet with Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Both were unavailable, she said.

“Vanessa was murdered a year ago on April 22nd. George Floyd was murdered a month later on May 25th. George Floyd’s case has been settled. He received justice. His family received justice. Vanessa’s family is still waiting for justice,” Khawam said.

