Cold case investigators seek new leads in 1987 murder of 13-year-old Texas girl
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The reward was increased to as much as $6,000 Thursday for information leading to an arrest in the 1987 murder of a 13-year-old Lubbock girl.
Veronica Taylor’s body was found on the morning of March 26, 1987 in a snow-covered field along FM 1729 in eastern Lubbock County.
She had suffered blunt force trauma, authorities said.
Taylor, a sixth grader at Murfee Elementary School in Lubbock, was last seen the night before leaving a relative’s apartment.
To be eligible for cash rewards, tips must by provided by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.
