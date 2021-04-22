Cold case investigators seek new leads in 1987 murder of 13-year-old Texas girl

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The reward was increased to as much as $6,000 Thursday for information leading to an arrest in the 1987 murder of a 13-year-old Lubbock girl.

Veronica Taylor’s body was found on the morning of March 26, 1987 in a snow-covered field along FM 1729 in eastern Lubbock County.

She had suffered blunt force trauma, authorities said.

Taylor, a sixth grader at Murfee Elementary School in Lubbock, was last seen the night before leaving a relative’s apartment.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tips must by provided by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

