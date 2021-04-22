Early-morning Texas camper fire leaves one dead
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a camper fire south of Lubbock Thursday morning, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
Volunteer firefighters responded to the fire at approximately 6 a.m. near 1585 and Ave. L.
Deputies were also on scene.
The Metro Special Crimes Unit and Fire Marshall’s Office were requested to assist.
The camper appears to be a total loss.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
