Early-morning Texas camper fire leaves one dead

The fire left one person dead.
The fire left one person dead.(Michael Cantu KCBD)
By KCBD
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a camper fire south of Lubbock Thursday morning, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Volunteer firefighters responded to the fire at approximately 6 a.m. near 1585 and Ave. L.

Deputies were also on scene.

The Metro Special Crimes Unit and Fire Marshall’s Office were requested to assist.

The camper appears to be a total loss.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

