FBI: School employee attempted to meet with girl, 8, at hotel for sex

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI says Bradley Willem Beun sought to have sex with an 8-year-old girl.

Investigators say on Friday, April 16, the 41-year old man from Uniontown showed up at the Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites in Akron after exchanging lewd messages and photos on KiK Messenger, a social network.

FBI agents say Beun arranged to have sex with an 8-year-old girl and brought Skittles, condoms, and NyQuil.

But when he got to the hotel, the FBI was waiting for him as part of an undercover sting.

“Brad Beun pulled into the hotel parking lot thinking he was going to meet a man and his 8-year-old with the purpose of having sex with the 8-year-old,” said Vicki Andersen, an FBI special agent. “It was discussed what items for him to bring, and he did show up with those items for the 8-year-old and at that time he was put into custody by FBI agents.”

Investigators also gathered evidence from Springfield Local Schools where Buen is the District Director of Special Services. FBI agents believe he may have taken some of the photos on school grounds.

Beun has been put on paid administrative leave and is prohibited from attending school functions. Parents were sent a letter about the incident but the case is far from closed.

The FBI fears there could be more victims, and they’re asking parents to be on the lookout for signs Beun attempted to lure other kids.

Special Agent Andersen tells 19 News there’s been a rise in online predators preying on underage kids during the pandemic.

“We didn’t approach somebody that wasn’t already online looking for this,” Andersen said. “So these child predators know where to go, they know what chat rooms to go into, they know what apps to use and he was on there and that’s what he was looking for.”

Beun made his first court appearance Monday, April 19. He is due back in court Thursday, April 22 and is facing federal charges.

If anyone has had any interactions with Beun, call 877-FBI-OHIO.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.