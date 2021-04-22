Grimes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen girl

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 13 year-old-girl who went missing just after midnight Thursday morning.

Audra Grace Scott was last seen around 12:15 a.m., on April 22 on County Road 175. The sheriff’s office says the teenager might be in the Houston or Austin area with an adult male.

Audra was wearing a gray “Sublime” t-shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes. The sheriff’s office says she might have a navy-colored backpack with blue stripes and purple flowers.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

#MissingChild The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is looking for information related to a missing 13 year old child. ... Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.