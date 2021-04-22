Advertisement

Keeping an Eye on Friday Storm Chances

By Brady Taylor
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT
Shower and thunderstorm potential looks good for most of Central Texas on Friday, and some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. Large hail, potentially up to golf-ball size, 60-65 MPH winds, and maybe a tornado or two are all possible with Friday’s strongest storms. The best potential for showers and storms will be midday and into the afternoon. We’re expecting numerous showers and storms to bubble up starting between 11 AM and 1 PM. Those storms will then gradually organize and march eastward where they’ll likely gain strength. Rain chances Friday are near 80% as highs reach the low-to-mid 70s. Friday’s severe weather risk is at a level 2 of 5 in the ‘slight’ category.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire area under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms. The strongest storms will contain large hail, gusty winds, and potentially an isolated tornado.(KWTX, SPC)

Quieter weather emerges this weekend behind Friday’s front as temperatures rebound into the mid-to-upper 70s under sunny skies. We’re expecting a breezy day with northerly winds Saturday but southerly winds return Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will be warmer in the low-to-mid 80s. The work week starts off warm in the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday but the next storm system lurks mid-week. Forecast model data continues to waffle back-and-forth on when the storm system will arrive but it’s honing in on the late Tuesday to early Wednesday timeframe. Some severe storms are possible with the mid-week front but we’ll iron out those specifics soon. What we can tell you is that we may be some drier and slightly cooler air behind the front with highs hovering around 80° next Thursday and Friday.

