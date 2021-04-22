Advertisement

Local city council considering ban on no-knock warrants

The aftermath of a 'no-knock' raid at James Scott's Reed Killeen home.
The aftermath of a 'no-knock' raid at James Scott's Reed Killeen home.(KWTX)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After a 90-day hold on no-knock warrants last year, the decision to completely ban them is now in the hands of the Killeen City Council.

During a work session on Tuesday, Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble presented an ordinance that would ban an peace officer employed by the city from requesting, executing or participating in a no-knock warrant.

The ordinance reads in part, “No peace officer employed by the City of Killeen, including the Chief of Police as provided in section 22-26, may request, execute or participate in the execution of any search warrant that does not require the officer to knock and announce his or her presence prior to execution.”

During the session, Kimble said he was hesitant to completely ban no-knock warrants.

He said at times, officers are dealing with really bad people, and he wants his officers to have every tactical advantage.

However, if the council chose to pass the ordinance, Kimble said his officers would adapt.

During the work session, several council members shared their thoughts. Councilman Terry Clark said he had been doing a lot of thinking about the ordinance, and suggested the council wait to make a decision until after the legislature voted on bills regarding no-knock warrants.

Councilmen Rick Williams and Steve Harris also shared some hesitancy around the idea of completely banning no-knock warrants, while Councilwomen Shirley Fleming and Melissa Brown supported the ban.

In June 2020, Killeen police implemented a 90-day hold on the use of no-knock warrants after reviewing the department policy.

When the hold ended in October, Kimble said anyone seeking a no-knock warrant must get his approval before going to a judge.

Kimble announced the department would also stop using no-knock warrants for cases involving only narcotics.

Since 2013, one Killeen officer has been killed during service of no-knock warrants, at least five injured, and one was indicted for inappropriate conduct in a no-knock raid during which a suspect died.

Killeen resident James Scott Reed was killed in 2019 when police served a no-knock warrant.

