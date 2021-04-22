Advertisement

Local family desperate to find missing teenager Cameron Diaz

Waco teenager Cameron Diaz was last seen a week ago.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a teenager last seen a week ago is desperate to find her and believes she may be in danger.

Cameron Diaz, 15, was last seen on April 16, 2021 in Waco, according to a Facebook post by CFSI Texas for Missing Children.

Diaz is 5-foot-5, weighs 155 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has information regarding the girl’s whereabouts, please contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

You can also contact private investigator Lynn Foreman at (512) 781-1553.

