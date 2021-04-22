Advertisement

Man whose NYC subway pipe-bomb fizzled gets life in prison

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission shows Akayed Ullah, who was convicted of terrorism charges for setting off a pipe bomb in New York City's busiest subway station.(New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge sentenced a Bangladeshi immigrant whose pipe bomb mostly misfired in a busy New York City subway station in 2017 to life in prison on Thursday, calling the crime “barbaric and heinous.”

Akayed Ullah, 31, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Richard J. Sullivan.

“A life sentence is appropriate,” Sullivan said. “It was a truly barbaric and heinous crime.”

Ullah, 31, apologized before hearing the sentence.

“Your honor, what I did, it was wrong,” he said. “I can tell you from the bottom of my heart, I’m deeply sorry. ... I do not support harming innocent people.”

Prosecutors had sought the life term for Ullah, saying the “premeditated and vicious” attack was committed on behalf of the Islamic State group.

But defense lawyer Amy Gallicchio said Ullah deserved no more than the mandatory 35 years in prison. She said he had “lived lawfully and peacefully” before the December 2017 attack that she blamed on a “personal crisis that left him isolated, depressed, vulnerable and suicidal.”

The attack in a pedestrian tunnel beneath Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal left Ullah seriously burned after the bomb attached to his chest sputtered rather than burst, sparing some pedestrians nearby from serious injuries.

At trial, prosecutors showed jurors Ullah’s post-arrest statements and social media comments, including when he taunted then-President Donald Trump on Facebook before the attack.

Hours after Ullah’s bombing attempt, Trump derided the immigration system that had allowed Ullah — and multitudes of law-abiding Bangladeshis — to enter the U.S.

Ullah got an entry visa in 2011 because he had an uncle who was already a U.S. citizen. Trump said allowing foreigners to follow relatives to the U.S. was “incompatible with national security.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Wright-Sanders is now in custody on three charges of endangering a child causing...
Texas mother charged after boy she left in car is shot, killed outside Walmart
Additional officers were on campus Wednesday morning after a Central Texas teenager was shot to...
Three arrested after Central Texas teenager shot to death in parking lot of local high school
Maude Moore Wood Elementary School at 6410 Morganite Lane in Killeen was evacuated Thursday...
10-year-old set fire that led to evacuation of local elementary school
A Texas woman who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is hospitalized with possible...
Texas woman who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine hospitalized; may have blood clots
The fire left one person dead.
Early-morning Texas camper fire leaves one dead

Latest News

Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man
Midway High grad finally gets to celebrate 2020 title with Alabama
Midway High grad finally gets to celebrate 2020 title with Alabama
A CDC panel voted to resume use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
The 93rd Academy Awards are finally happening this Sunday and will be unlike any other.
In possible Oscar preview, ‘Nomadland’ wins at Spirit Awards
The 93rd Academy Awards are finally happening this Sunday and will be unlike any other.
Year of protests, pandemic to be reflected at Oscars