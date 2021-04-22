Advertisement

MCC honors former Baylor first lady

By Julie Hays
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Alice M. Starr Plaza was officially unveiled and dedicated on the McLennan Community College campus this week near the college’s administration building.

“My husband Ken Starr and I have loved helping MCC and Baylor students with scholarships over the years,” Starr said.

“Little did I know that as a surprise to me, President Johnette McKown and executive director of the MCC Foundation, Kim Patterson, recommended to the MCC Board that the campus plaza be named for me. I am truly honored and humbled by this recognition.”

Starr, the wife of former Baylor University President Judge Ken Starr, has an impressive and long resume as a community volunteer and successful businesswoman.

In 2005, she formed Starr Strategies to help nonprofit organizations and start-up companies strategize on public relations, marketing, and fundraising goals.

Since coming to Waco in 2010, Starr has spearheaded fundraising for many local nonprofits, including Talitha Koum Institute in Waco.

Early on, the Starrs took on active roles at MCC, providing scholarships for students and helping Presidential Scholars get a behind-the-scenes look at the nation’s capital where the Starrs remain well connected.

In 2017, the Starrs brought U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to the MCC campus to speak.

“The Starrs have both been generous with their time and resources to fund presidential scholarships and also be extraordinary hosts for the presidential scholars when they’ve been on their study tours to Washington, D.C.,” Patterson said.

“There, they got to meet Supreme Court justices and have an insider’s tour of Mount Vernon where Alice served on the advisory board.”

The dedication ceremony was hosted by the MCC Foundation and started with a performance by the MCC Bosque Singers, followed by presentations from McLennan Presidential Scholars, college administrators, and the Starr family.

The ceremony ended as the new signage for the plaza was unveiled.

“The college wanted to do something to recognize Alice Starr’s endearing work with so many community organizations,” Patterson said.

And Starr said the location couldn’t be more perfect.

“During COVID lockdown, Ken and I walked the MCC campus almost every day for exercise,” she said.

“The plaza was always our favorite spot to take a rest.”

MCC officials say they’re honored to have the name of such a deserving woman greet the Starrs on a walk, current students and visitors and those that will come to campus for generations to come.

“We are so excited to have her name permanently on our campus here at MCC,” Patterson said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Wright-Sanders is now in custody on three charges of endangering a child causing...
Texas mother charged after boy she left in car is shot, killed outside Walmart
Additional officers were on campus Wednesday morning after a Central Texas teenager was shot to...
Three arrested after Central Texas teenager shot to death in parking lot of local high school
Maude Moore Wood Elementary School at 6410 Morganite Lane in Killeen was evacuated Thursday...
10-year-old set fire that led to evacuation of local elementary school
A Texas woman who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is hospitalized with possible...
Texas woman who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine hospitalized; may have blood clots
The fire left one person dead.
Early-morning Texas camper fire leaves one dead

Latest News

Midway High grad finally gets to celebrate 2020 title with Alabama
Midway High grad finally gets to celebrate 2020 title with Alabama
Wind partially topped the scoreboard at the high school stradium.
Strong storm downs trees, topples scoreboard, leaves hundreds without power
The U.S. Supreme Court has twice stopped Texas executions over claims that previous prison...
Texas prisons reverse course, will allow religious advisers in execution chamber
For seven years, Debbie Bush has fought to make those in power see the injustice she sees.
Relatives of Texans killed by police hope Derek Chauvin’s conviction will advance the state’s George Floyd Act
The State Bar of Texas has issued a resolution honoring former McLennan County District...
State Bar honors former Central Texas DA who questioned accused serial killer’s claims