Advertisement

Nielsen: At least 22.8 million watched Chauvin verdict

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 22.8 million Americans watched on television this week as former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The Nielsen company’s estimate came from viewership figures on 10 different networks that carried Tuesday’s verdict live. The actual audience was likely higher, however, since Nielsen’s count did not include Court TV or ESPN, which also carried the verdict.

Word spread that the verdict was coming some 90 minutes before it was delivered, giving time for an audience to gather.

CNN, with an estimated 4.03 million viewers, had the biggest audience, according to Nielsen. ABC, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and CBS all had at least 3 million people watching.

Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes last May, sparking protests around the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Wright-Sanders is now in custody on three charges of endangering a child causing...
Texas mother charged after boy she left in car is shot, killed outside Walmart
Additional officers were on campus Wednesday morning after a Central Texas teenager was shot to...
Three arrested after Central Texas teenager shot to death in parking lot of local high school
Maude Moore Wood Elementary School at 6410 Morganite Lane in Killeen was evacuated Thursday...
10-year-old set fire that led to evacuation of local elementary school
A Texas woman who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is hospitalized with possible...
Texas woman who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine hospitalized; may have blood clots
The fire left one person dead.
Early-morning Texas camper fire leaves one dead

Latest News

Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man
Midway High grad finally gets to celebrate 2020 title with Alabama
Midway High grad finally gets to celebrate 2020 title with Alabama
A CDC panel voted to resume use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
The 93rd Academy Awards are finally happening this Sunday and will be unlike any other.
In possible Oscar preview, ‘Nomadland’ wins at Spirit Awards
The 93rd Academy Awards are finally happening this Sunday and will be unlike any other.
Year of protests, pandemic to be reflected at Oscars