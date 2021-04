WACO, Texas (KWTX) -TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Police asked for the public’s help Thursday in the search for a missing Temple teenager.

Yajaira Ramos, 17, was last seen on Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Barton Avenue.

No further details were provided.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Temple police at (254) 298-5500.

