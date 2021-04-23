Advertisement

Asian American Baylor student allegedly assaulted

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police are investigating after an Asian American Baylor student was allegedly assaulted over the weekend near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Gurley Lane.

According to the Baylor Lariat, the student was leaving a friend’s house with his girlfriend around 2 a.m. Sunday. A truck drove by, and the driver yelled racial slurs at the student. The Lariat reports the student yelled back. The men driving the truck apparently pulled over and got out.

According to the Lariat, there was a brief argument before one of the men from the truck physically assaulted the student.

The Lariat interviewed the student, who chose to remain anonymous. He reported that he was punched in the face and fell to the ground, after which the group drove away. The Lariat said according to the student, there were four men in the truck.

According to the Lariat article, the student reported the assault to the Waco Police Department the next day. The Lariat reports the student also filed a Clery report with Baylor University.

The Waco Police Department confirmed the student reported the assault to them on April 18.

The police department the case has been assigned to the assault unit. At this time, there are no leads on the suspect. If anyone has information, they should contact the Waco Police Department.

