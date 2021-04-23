Advertisement

Authorities searching for Texas teen, believe she is being trafficked

If anyone has information about Kristen Galvan, you are urged to contact the Montgomery County...
If anyone has information about Kristen Galvan, you are urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 1-936-760-5800, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678(Courtesy Photo)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TEXAS (KCBD) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the FBI, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Texas are searching for 17-year-old Kristen Galvan.

April 23 was her 17th birthday. Authorities believe she is being trafficked in Texas.

Kristen has been missing since Jan. 2, 2020. Family members say she was lured out of her family’s home in Spring, Texas, and has not been seen or heard from since. She was 15 when she went missing.

“Before Kristen was taken one year, three months and 22 days ago, she was a sweet teenager,” said her mother, Robyn Bennett.

“She was a good student, in JROTC and on the drill team. She lightened any room she entered. It’s scary to think that Kristen was lured out of our home by new friendships full of empty promises and sold into the dark world of child sex trafficking.”

“Because Kristen is a possible victim of human trafficking, this means her life could be in danger,” said FBI Special Agent Bethany Morris.

“Kristen will be 17 years old on April 23, 2021. Kristen’s family and friends miss her terribly. If you have any information related to her whereabouts, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST and help bring Kristen home.”

Kristen is 5′6, 135lbs, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

“Someone knows something,” said Kristen’s mother. “Please help me find my baby girl Kristen.”

If anyone has information about Kristen Galvan, you are urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 1-936-760-5800, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.

