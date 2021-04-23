Classroom Champions: Whitney’s Nate Callaway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - To put it simply, Nate Callaway is reliable.

This trait that has made the transition to a first-year head coach smooth for Whitney Baseball.

Coach Michael Villarreal explains, “He has made it really easy for me, for my job. He is someone the kids know and respect, and see as their leader.”

Callaway has played a major role in building a winning culture at Whitney.

Part of that - “Flying the W”.

“Flying the W” uses the team flag to symbolize a time to celebrate, and a time to focus on the next task at hand.

Callaway tells me, “After each game we win we fly the W. We leave it up, the flag, for 24 hours to celebrate, then after 24 hours we flip the switch and get back to work.”

Nate takes this business-like approach in everything he does, staying calm and focused, with a quiet confidence.

“He is also a basketball player and he scored 1,000 points on the basketball court the exact same demeanor in basketball. He just goes about his business and is really lowkey about it,” observes Villarreal.

Nate says he makes sure to put his best into everything he does, whether that’s athletics, academics, or working a small cattle operation he started a couple years ago with his older brother.

Callaway explains, “We have always grown up around the cattle business. It is just something we enjoy and always wanted to do, so when the opportunity came we took it.”

Nate hopes to play college baseball next year, and he says his family pushes him and supports him in everything he does.

Congratulations Nate Callaway!

