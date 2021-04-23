Advertisement

Classroom Champions: Whitney’s Nate Callaway

Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - To put it simply, Nate Callaway is reliable.

This trait that has made the transition to a first-year head coach smooth for Whitney Baseball.

Coach Michael Villarreal explains, “He has made it really easy for me, for my job. He is someone the kids know and respect, and see as their leader.”

Callaway has played a major role in building a winning culture at Whitney.

Part of that - “Flying the W”.

“Flying the W” uses the team flag to symbolize a time to celebrate, and a time to focus on the next task at hand.

Callaway tells me, “After each game we win we fly the W. We leave it up, the flag, for 24 hours to celebrate, then after 24 hours we flip the switch and get back to work.”

Nate takes this business-like approach in everything he does, staying calm and focused, with a quiet confidence.

“He is also a basketball player and he scored 1,000 points on the basketball court the exact same demeanor in basketball. He just goes about his business and is really lowkey about it,” observes Villarreal.

Nate says he makes sure to put his best into everything he does, whether that’s athletics, academics, or working a small cattle operation he started a couple years ago with his older brother.

Callaway explains, “We have always grown up around the cattle business. It is just something we enjoy and always wanted to do, so when the opportunity came we took it.”

Nate hopes to play college baseball next year, and he says his family pushes him and supports him in everything he does.

Congratulations Nate Callaway!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Wright-Sanders is now in custody on three charges of endangering a child causing...
Texas mother charged after boy she left in car is shot, killed outside Walmart
Additional officers were on campus Wednesday morning after a Central Texas teenager was shot to...
Three arrested after Central Texas teenager shot to death in parking lot of local high school
Maude Moore Wood Elementary School at 6410 Morganite Lane in Killeen was evacuated Thursday...
10-year-old set fire that led to evacuation of local elementary school
A Texas woman who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is hospitalized with possible...
Texas woman who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine hospitalized; may have blood clots
The fire left one person dead.
Early-morning Texas camper fire leaves one dead

Latest News

Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
John Manuel Leos
Central Texas umpire calls one last inning after 56-year career
In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Kentucky's Terrence Clarke, center, drives between...
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Texas players run onto the field for the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against...
College athletes could be paid for their name and likeness under bill approved by Texas Senate