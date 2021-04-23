Advertisement

COVID-19 claims life of Texas sheriff’s deputy

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alexander Gwosdz died as a result of COVID-19...
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Alexander Gwosdz, who died Thursday as a result of complications from COVID-19.

“Our hearts, prayers, and condolences go out to his grieving family, loved ones, and colleagues,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Gwosdz, 32, was a nine-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

He is the fourth Sheriff’s Office deputy, and the fifth employee agency-wide, to die after contracting the virus.

The others are:

  • Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, 70, died on May 6, 2020.
  • Deputy Juan Menchaca, 70, died June 13, 2020.
  • Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, died on Nov. 2, 2020.
  • Detention Officer Robert Perez, 54, died on February 2, 2021.

“We are devastated and saddened by another loss of life and reminded again of the dangers of this terrible virus,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“Deputy Gwosdz loved his job. He had a servant’s heart. He came from a law enforcement family; his father is a retired Sheriff’s Office deputy and our brother in blue. His whole life was ahead of him.”

