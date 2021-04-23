Feds seize more than $11-million in cocaine, meth in Texas

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) -Federal agents seized more than $11 million in drugs at a Laredo port of entry during multiple busts.

The first incident happened at the World Trade Bridge when CBP officers referred a Freightliner tractor to secondary inspection.

At that point, officers found 234 packages of meth weighing 360 pounds. The meth had an estimated street value of more than $7-million.

The very next day, at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge, officers referred a commercial bus to secondary inspection.

A nonintrusive imaging system inspection led to the discovery of 50 packages of meth.

The meth weighed 71 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,424,171.

Later on that same day, officers discovered 84 pounds of cocaine during the search of a Freightliner trailer.

And the fourth seizure happened at the World Trade bridge when agents searched another tractor trailer and found 20 packages of cocaine.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $11,058,183.

