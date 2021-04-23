Fire forces local restaurant to close temporarily

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local eatery is temporarily closed after an electrical fire destroyed the entry and kitchen.

According to a post on Facebook, an electrical fire started in the front room of Harvest on North 25th Street Thursday evening, damaging parts of the building.

Waco, it is with broken hearts that we bring you this news. On the evening of April 22nd, an electrical fire sparked in... Posted by Harvest on 25th on Thursday, April 22, 2021

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and the complex sustained only minor smoke damage.

The post said the next steps for the restaurant are unclear right now, but the restaurant hopes to find some ways to serve the community soon.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the restaurant.

