Advertisement

Fire forces local restaurant to close temporarily

Harvest on 25th is closed after a fire destroyed the kitchen and entry area.
Harvest on 25th is closed after a fire destroyed the kitchen and entry area.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local eatery is temporarily closed after an electrical fire destroyed the entry and kitchen.

According to a post on Facebook, an electrical fire started in the front room of Harvest on North 25th Street Thursday evening, damaging parts of the building.

Waco, it is with broken hearts that we bring you this news. On the evening of April 22nd, an electrical fire sparked in...

Posted by Harvest on 25th on Thursday, April 22, 2021

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and the complex sustained only minor smoke damage.

The post said the next steps for the restaurant are unclear right now, but the restaurant hopes to find some ways to serve the community soon.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the restaurant.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Wright-Sanders is now in custody on three charges of endangering a child causing...
Texas mother charged after boy she left in car is shot, killed outside Walmart
Additional officers were on campus Wednesday morning after a Central Texas teenager was shot to...
Three arrested after Central Texas teenager shot to death in parking lot of local high school
Maude Moore Wood Elementary School at 6410 Morganite Lane in Killeen was evacuated Thursday...
10-year-old set fire that led to evacuation of local elementary school
A Texas woman who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is hospitalized with possible...
Texas woman who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine hospitalized; may have blood clots
The fire left one person dead.
Early-morning Texas camper fire leaves one dead

Latest News

Midway High grad finally gets to celebrate 2020 title with Alabama
Midway High grad finally gets to celebrate 2020 title with Alabama
Wind partially topped the scoreboard at the high school stradium.
Strong storm downs trees, topples scoreboard, leaves hundreds without power
The U.S. Supreme Court has twice stopped Texas executions over claims that previous prison...
Texas prisons reverse course, will allow religious advisers in execution chamber
For seven years, Debbie Bush has fought to make those in power see the injustice she sees.
Relatives of Texans killed by police hope Derek Chauvin’s conviction will advance the state’s George Floyd Act
The State Bar of Texas has issued a resolution honoring former McLennan County District...
State Bar honors former Central Texas DA who questioned accused serial killer’s claims