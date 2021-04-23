Fort Hood: Soldiers take part in a run to honor Vanessa Guillén

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -The 3rd Cavalry Regiment conducted a remembrance run for Spc. Vanessa Guillén to mark the first anniversary of her death.

“Vanessa’s death was a tragic event, and one that the regiment will never forget, and that is why we are conducting this run,” said Col. Kevin Bradley, the regiment’s

Nearly 4,000 troopers took part in the run to the newly dedicated Guillen Gate named in her honor and placed three wreaths at the base of the gate’s entrance sign.

“The ceremony on Monday was focused on the family and allowing the family to have a private ceremony to dedicate the gate. What we want to do today is demonstrate our ownership and assuming responsibility for this gate, so maintain it, care for it, and protect it going forward. It’s now part of brave rifles. This is something that will take care of throughout our history,”

