Gator crosses fairway at Zurich Classic in New Orleans

By WVUE Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s not a golf tournament in Louisiana if there isn’t a random gator crossing.

Friday, during Round 2 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a gator strolled out of the water and onto the fairway of the 17th hole.

The two-man team event features plenty of stars, including defending champions Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer.

Drew Brees teamed up with his now-former head coach Sean Payton for the Pro-Am. The pair have played in the event multiple times over the years, but this will be the first one where Brees won’t be back in the fall as Saints starting quarterback.

“I know I’ll miss it,” Brees said. “Honestly it’s a big reason why I took the opportunity to sign with NBC, be a broadcaster for Notre Dame games for Mike Tirico and do the in-studio work for Football Night in America. To stay connected with the game, to stay connected with the coaches and the players and all those relationships I’ve been able to build over the years. But also a way to fill that void that I know will come.”

After one day of action, Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings birdied eight of their last 11 holes, Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura birdied nine of their final 12, and both teams shot 10-under 62 in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to share the first-round lead Thursday.

